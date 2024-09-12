LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

LY Stock Up 1.3 %

YAHOY stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. LY has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.03.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LY will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

