LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at New Street Research

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

New Street Research upgraded shares of LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

LY Stock Up 1.3 %

YAHOY stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. LY has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.03.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LY will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

