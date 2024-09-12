Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Macy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Macy’s stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock valued at $842,372. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

