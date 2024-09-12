MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 93,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 716,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MAG Silver by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 596,283 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $3,925,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in MAG Silver by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MAG Silver by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

