Maiar DEX Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $264,659.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009585 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,191.46 or 0.99942877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000321 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $263,324.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

