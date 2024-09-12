Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

