Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 4,902 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 213,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,712,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.