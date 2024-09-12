Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $370.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.24. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.