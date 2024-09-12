Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

