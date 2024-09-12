Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

