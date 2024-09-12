Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

