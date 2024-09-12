Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $13.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

