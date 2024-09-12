Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

