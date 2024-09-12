Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $561.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

