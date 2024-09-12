Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 511,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,493,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

