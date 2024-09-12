Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $228.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.20. The company has a market capitalization of $728.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.