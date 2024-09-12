Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after acquiring an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

