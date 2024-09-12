Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Issues Earnings Results

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 0.4 %

MAMA opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $293.45 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.06. Mama’s Creations has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAMA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.