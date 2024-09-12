Manta Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.20 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $256.67 million and $16.20 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manta Network has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 374,630,872.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.66736333 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $16,554,188.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

