Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Raised by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after acquiring an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,443,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,741,000 after purchasing an additional 593,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

