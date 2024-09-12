Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.29

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 13535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

