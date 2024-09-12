Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CAO Buys $25,125.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MTDR opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. Matador Resources has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 424,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

