Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Christopher P. Calvert Buys 1,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Several analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,797,000 after acquiring an additional 103,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

