Mcashchain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $29.33 Million (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $29.33 million and approximately $0.15 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mcashchain

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.04539466 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

