MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Stock Price Down 37.2%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) shares fell 37.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.69. 505,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 85,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

MDJM Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

