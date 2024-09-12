Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in August

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.25.
