MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $51,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,045.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,064.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,840.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,665.91.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

