Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Methanex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

Methanex Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.36. Methanex has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 346.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 52,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 572.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Further Reading

