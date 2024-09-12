MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Up 3,233.3% in August

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 3,233.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 36,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

