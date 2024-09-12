MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Up 3,233.3% in August

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 3,233.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE MCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 36,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
