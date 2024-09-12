MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 157.6% from the August 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

