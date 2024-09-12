M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.92).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.88) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Edward Braham acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £50,184 ($65,625.74). Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 203.71 ($2.66) on Thursday. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 188.85 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.64. The firm has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,742.50, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

