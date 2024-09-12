MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4733 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32.
MGM China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $16.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. MGM China has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $21.26.
MGM China Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MGM China
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.