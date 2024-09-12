MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4733 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32.

MGM China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $16.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. MGM China has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

