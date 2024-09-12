MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports.

MIND Technology Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MIND Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

