MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 3.4%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 263,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,431,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

