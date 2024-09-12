Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 49,331 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $642,782.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,407,693.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Mission Produce by 18.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 245.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

