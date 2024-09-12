Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after buying an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after buying an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after buying an additional 54,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $106.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

