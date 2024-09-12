Mixin (XIN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.12 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $61.12 million and $13,223.86 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for $102.02 or 0.00174885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Mixin Token Trading

