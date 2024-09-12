Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $79.51

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.51, but opened at $67.89. Moderna shares last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 7,591,731 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Moderna Trading Down 15.5 %

The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,712 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

