Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Down 0.3%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 18,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 22,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $202.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

