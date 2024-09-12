Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
