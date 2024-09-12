MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,048,394.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,169. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

