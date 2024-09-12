Montis Financial LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montis Financial LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $268,520,000 after acquiring an additional 71,019 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 154,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,008,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 99.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $247.47 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

