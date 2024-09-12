Montis Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Montis Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 722,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

