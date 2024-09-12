Montis Financial LLC Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.1% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,697,000 after purchasing an additional 172,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $135.17 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

