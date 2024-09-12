Montis Financial LLC Sells 16,828 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Montis Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 10.2% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH opened at $79.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.