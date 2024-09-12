Montis Financial LLC Sells 16,828 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Montis Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 10.2% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.



The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.



