Montis Financial LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.56 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

