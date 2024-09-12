Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Shares Down 3%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 20,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 148,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 target price on Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Monument Mining Trading Down 3.0 %

Monument Mining Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

