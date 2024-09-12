MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Down 4.1%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. 339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

