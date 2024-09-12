Mumu the Bull 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.15 Million (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Mumu the Bull has a market capitalization of $87.48 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00003862 USD and is up 12.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,812,858.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars.

