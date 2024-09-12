Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $34.01. 1,132,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

