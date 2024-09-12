MY Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average is $245.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

